Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Mark Milliken is a photographer and has documented the restoration process. He is a Vietnam era military veteran. He has a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Central Wyoming University as well as a Master of Science in Geology from Eastern Washington University. He is a member of the Wyoming Professional Geologists and is past president of the Wyoming Geological Association. Mark is a recipient of the Wyoming Geological Association’s Frank A. Morgan Award for Meritorious Achievement. Currently he is owner and principle geologist with Triangle G Consulting.