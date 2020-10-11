 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 2

Rotary welcomes Milliken

On Monday, October 12, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Mark Milliken as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel, who will discuss his work restoring a vintage firetruck. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Mark Milliken is a photographer and has documented the restoration process. He is a Vietnam era military veteran. He has a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Central Wyoming University as well as a Master of Science in Geology from Eastern Washington University. He is a member of the Wyoming Professional Geologists and is past president of the Wyoming Geological Association. Mark is a recipient of the Wyoming Geological Association’s Frank A. Morgan Award for Meritorious Achievement. Currently he is owner and principle geologist with Triangle G Consulting.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

