Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

NAMI hosting Family-to-Family classes

Beginning on April 4. The classes will be one night a week for eight weeks. NAMI Family-to-Family is a free program for families, friends, and significant adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder: and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem-solving, treatment, and recovery. For information and how to register, please get in touch with NAMI Casper at 307-234-0440

Display at senior center

Another amazing display by Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antique Collectible Club, of vintage metal horses is at Central Wyoming Senior Services for your viewing pleasure and to promote the upcoming Night of the Races Day.

The annual fundraiser for the Central Wyoming Senior Services is on May 13.

This wonderful display will be available through the first Tuesday of June.

