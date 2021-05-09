Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Dr. Brown is board certified in General and Child/Adolescent Psychiatry and directs the private practice in child and adolescent psychiatry in Casper. He currently serves as medical director of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Southern California and trained at Washington University in St. Louis’ Barnes and St. Louis Children’s Hospitals where he received the Award for Clinical Excellence. Extensively involved in Wyoming medicine since 1990, Dr. Brown is presently serving on the executive committee of the Wyoming Medical Society and the Wyoming Association of Psychiatric Physicians, alternate delegate to the American Medical Society, and the Western States Deputy Representatives to the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

Take & Make for Kids & Tween

Reduce, reuse, and recycle with this sea-worthy craft for students in grades K-6 at the Natrona County Library. Starting May 10, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make adorable egg carton turtles. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Monday

Does your tween like solving problems and puzzles? And maybe doing some geometry? And what about theme parks? Then have we got the afterschool program for you! The Natrona County Library will host a Ferris wheel craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, May 10 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using step-by-step instructions AND problem-solving skills to build their own spinning Ferris wheels. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

