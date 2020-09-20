 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears Advance Casper

On Monday, September 21, the Rotary Club of Casper welcomes Morryah McCurdy, vice-president of business development at Advance Casper, and Justin Farley, CEO of Advance Casper, as the speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Morryah was born and raised in Casper. Her background is in marketing, communication and design. When she is not working, she loves to do freelance photography, writing and speaking.

Justin Farley is the CEO for Advance Casper, formally known as CAEDA. Through collaborative efforts and initiatives, Advance Casper works with businesses and community leaders to build the future and create the change residents want to see.

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at 6 p.m. for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.

