Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Morryah was born and raised in Casper. Her background is in marketing, communication and design. When she is not working, she loves to do freelance photography, writing and speaking.

Justin Farley is the CEO for Advance Casper, formally known as CAEDA. Through collaborative efforts and initiatives, Advance Casper works with businesses and community leaders to build the future and create the change residents want to see.

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at 6 p.m. for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.

