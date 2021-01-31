 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears of early stewardesses

On Monday, Feb. 1, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Michael Kassell, co-author of “Wyoming’s Friendly Skies: Training the First Stewardesses,” as presenter at its noon meeting. Kassell will discuss the little-known fact that Boeing Air Transport, the precursor of United Airlines, trained the world’s first stewardesses in Cheyenne beginning in 1930. This and other aviation-related industries boosted Cheyenne’s and Wyoming’s economy through the end of World War II and beyond. The stewardess school finally closed in 1961. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

MIchael Kassell serves as curator of collections and is assistant director of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. He is adjunct professor of history at Laramie County Community College and co-author of “Wyoming Airmail Pioneers,” (The History Press, 2017). He earned his MA in history from the University of Wyoming in 2007, and has a distinguished career before and since that.

Photographers meet Feb. 1

The next meeting of the Casper Photography Association will be at 7:15 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 1, at the Casper Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. All attending will need masks and to practice social distancing. The program will be the group's Christmas slide show.

Decisions will be made on a new challenge, possible field trips and sign ups for refreshments, programs, and board meetings. Pete and Marlene Ashbaugh will provide individually wrapped refreshments at the February meeting.

