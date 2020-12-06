Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Rotary hears of Hospice on Zoom
On Monday, December 7, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Kilty Brown and Susan Burk, from Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, as presenters at its noon meeting. The mission of Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is to companion the end-of-life Journey with skill and compassion. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Kilty Brown is a registered nurse and executive director of the hospice center. She graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Nursing and moved to Wyoming to embark on a career in healthcare.
Susan Burk is the Community Liaison for Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, providing education, outreach, marketing, and medial relations for the organization. She began her career as a professional actress on stage and television before moving to Wyoming in the early 1990’s with her husband, Rich.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
