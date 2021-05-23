Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Lance Porter was named chief executive officer of the Wyoming Medical Center in November 2020. He relocated to Casper from Arizona where he had served as the CEO at Banner Payson Medical Center.

Porter began working in Casper in October 2020 to help support operations after the Wyoming Medical Center joined with Banner on October 1, 2020. That was the same time WMC started to see growing numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Superhero Cuff

Kids love to transform into superheroes and with the Library’s super easy superhero craft, they can do just that in a few short minutes! Making lightning bolt superhero cuffs (out of glitter paper) may even give your little one with awesome imaginary powers. In this at-home craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own superhero cuffs. Starting May 24, you can stop by the Library to grab your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Book Club (4th-6th grade)

Tweens are invited to join us at the Natrona County Library for a discussion of the first book in the "Life of a Cactus," series by Dusti Bowling. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 24, in the Crawford Room, for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book, "Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus," while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

