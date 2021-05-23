 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
0 comments

Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears about WMC

On Monday, May 24, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Lance Porter, CEO of the Wyoming Medical Center, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Lance Porter was named chief executive officer of the Wyoming Medical Center in November 2020. He relocated to Casper from Arizona where he had served as the CEO at Banner Payson Medical Center.

Porter began working in Casper in October 2020 to help support operations after the Wyoming Medical Center joined with Banner on October 1, 2020. That was the same time WMC started to see growing numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Superhero Cuff

Kids love to transform into superheroes and with the Library’s super easy superhero craft, they can do just that in a few short minutes! Making lightning bolt superhero cuffs (out of glitter paper) may even give your little one with awesome imaginary powers. In this at-home craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own superhero cuffs. Starting May 24, you can stop by the Library to grab your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Book Club (4th-6th grade)

Tweens are invited to join us at the Natrona County Library for a discussion of the first book in the "Life of a Cactus," series by Dusti Bowling. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 24, in the Crawford Room, for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book, "Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus," while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 15, 16, and 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News