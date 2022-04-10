Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

NAMI hosting Family-to-Family classes

Beginning on April 4. The classes will be one night a week for eight weeks. NAMI Family-to-Family is a free program for families, friends, and significant adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder: and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem-solving, treatment, and recovery. For information and how to register, please get in touch with NAMI Casper at 307-234-0440