Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; Web site: urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
NAMI hosting Family-to-Family classes
Beginning on April 4. The classes will be one night a week for eight weeks. NAMI Family-to-Family is a free program for families, friends, and significant adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder: and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem-solving, treatment, and recovery. For information and how to register, please get in touch with NAMI Casper at 307-234-0440
Display at senior center
Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.