Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.;  8 p.m., 917 N. Beech.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts is on Mondays at the Casper Elks Lodge at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

