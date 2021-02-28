 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
  • Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
  • Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
  • Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears about DDA

On Monday, March 1, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Kevin Hawley, chief executive officer of the City of Casper Downtown Development Authority (DDA), as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be both via Zoom and in person at the Ramkota Hotel. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.

Kevin Hawley is responsible for executing directives of the board of directors for the DDA, which is a component arm of the Casper city government. Hawley serves as the public face and spokesperson for the DDA. The DDA represents property owners within a designated Downtown Development District. The DDA works to increase property values within the district through methods as directed by state statute. In this capacity, Hawley works closely with the City Manager’s Office as well as the City Council. He also manages the business office which includes business recruitment, new property development, existing property redevelopment, marketing, promotions, media, and project implementation throughout the district.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

