Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Summer camp starts Monday at BGCCW
Summer is on at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. After having to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of members, staff and families, the club has received the approval to hold Summer Camp weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning Monday, June 8, in limited capacity. Children will be provided a safe place to have fun with friends, receive free meals and snacks and academic enrichment to keep their minds engaged over the summer. To mark the occasion, Casper Mayor Steve Freel will announce Monday, June 8 as Boys & Girls Club Day.
For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079.
Rotary hears about Cowboy Joe
On Monday, June 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Derek Shook, associate athletic director for development for the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club, as the presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Derek Shook received his Master of Science in sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado in 2015. He served as associate director of athletic development at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, before being named associate athletic director for development for the Cowboy Joe Club at the University of Wyoming.
Fort Caspar Museum opens Monday
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce that it will begin a phased reopening of the museum and fort on Monday, June 8. Following CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines, they will have restrictions in place to protect the visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to the operating hours: they will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only.
All on-site programs and tours are canceled.
Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day. Staff will be wearing face coverings, and we encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, they ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and it's asked that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. They are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.
The fort buildings will close a half hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
