Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079.

Rotary hears about Cowboy Joe

On Monday, June 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Derek Shook, associate athletic director for development for the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club, as the presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Derek Shook received his Master of Science in sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado in 2015. He served as associate director of athletic development at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, before being named associate athletic director for development for the Cowboy Joe Club at the University of Wyoming.

Fort Caspar Museum opens Monday

Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce that it will begin a phased reopening of the museum and fort on Monday, June 8. Following CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines, they will have restrictions in place to protect the visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to the operating hours: they will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only.

All on-site programs and tours are canceled.