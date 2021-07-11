Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Fair continues

Monday, July 12, the alpaca show and obstacle course runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Arena, followed by market sheep showmanship and show at 3 p.m. Crabtree Carnival is open from 3 p.m., to midnight with $36 armbands and The Voice of Casper is on the free stage at 7 p.m.