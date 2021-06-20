Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
'In-tents' camping at Science Zone
Join the Science Zone for an 'In-Tents" camping experience this summer. The first outdoor adventure camp will take place from June 21 through June 25. Campers will leave Casper on Monday morning, travel to the Wind River Canyon for a guided kayaking/geology experience then will travel to Medicine Lodge for petroglyph viewing, camp in Tensleep Canyon where we will hike, fish, and experience rock climbing with a guide. Participants will spend their days exploring. learning and having fun, their evenings at a campfire near the river, and their nights in tents. All of this will lead to an unforgettable experience and a great way to start your outdoor summer adventures. This camp is designed for 11 to 15 year-olds. Register now and view all summer camp options at thesciencezone.org. Call 473-9663 for more information. Scholarships are made possible with the support of Wyoming Child Support Program.
CC judging camp returns
The annual Casper College Livestock Judging Camp will be held June 21-23 at the Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus.
The camp, led by Jeremy Burkett, livestock judging coach and agriculture instructor, will focus on livestock evaluation with special emphasis on the presentation of oral reasons. Four learning divisions will be offered at the camp: novice, intermediate, advanced, and adult.
Example classes to be evaluated during the camp include market and breeding sheep, swine, cattle, and goats. The final day of camp will include a mock judging contest where competitors will put their knowledge and skills to the test. “The Casper College Livestock Judging Camp allows participants to interact with current industry professionals, coaches, and students to advance their judging skills further,” said Burkett.
The cost is $275 for students and $175 for advisors. The fee includes lodging, meals, T-shirt, judging manual, judging contest, and awards. Judging camp participants will learn from agricultural educators and industry leaders.
To sign up or for more information, contact Burkett at 268-2417, toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2417 or at www.caspercollege.edu/events/ag-judging-camp.
CC offers girls basketball camp
Registration is open for the Casper College Girls Basketball Camp, June 21-23 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The camp will be taught by both Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dwight Gunnare and Assistant Coach Nate Macy. Both coaches will teach those attending camp the skills and team aspect of the sport of basketball.
At the close of the 2020-2021 season, Gunnare was named Coach of the Year in Region IX for the fourth year in a row.
This year’s camp will feature two sessions, one for those in grades third through fifth, which will run from 9-11 a.m., and the other session for those in grades sixth through eighth, which will run from 1-3 p.m.
The cost per person is $75, and each camper will receive a camp basketball and T-shirt.
To register or for more information, go to tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information or contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
In this at-home flowery craft, children will transform toilet paper rolls into beautiful blooms! Starting June 21, you can stop by the Children's Department to grab a free craft kit with all the supplies you need to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician
Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m., 1, and 5 p.m., on Monday, June 21; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-24, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom's performance, it's recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Balow at Rotary Monday
On Monday, June 21, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jillian Balow, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Jillian Balow was elected to a second term as Wyoming’s 22nd State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2018. As state superintendent, Balow serves as one of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials. She is a fifth-generation Wyoming native. She taught in Wyoming classrooms for 10 years and has worked to support Wyoming children and families her entire career. A mother of two, Jillian’s daughter, Paiton, is 20 and is an active duty specialist in the Army. Her son, Jack, is 15. Her husband, John, is an elementary school principal.
Tween Monday
The Natrona County Library will host a summer crafting/engineering program for students entering grades 4-6 on Monday, June 21 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using masking tape, craft sticks, cable ties, straws, and more to create a pneumatic machine that uses the power of air pressure to lift and lower a load. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.