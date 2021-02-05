 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary presentation electric

On Monday, Feb. 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Sharon Fain, Vice-President of Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming, as presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss all things electric. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.

Sharon Fain was named Vice-President for Rocky Mountain Power in July 2019. Previously she owned a communications firm and served as the consultant for Rocky Mountain Power’s successful Energy Vision 2020 initiative.

She is a graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in Communications. In 2019 she received her economic development certification from Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education Program and in 2020 received her Certified Economic Developer designation from the International Economic Development Council. Before relocating to Cheyenne, she spent twenty years as a national journalist with NBC and Fox News.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

