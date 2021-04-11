 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

  • Updated
Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Boulevard; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
  • Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
  • Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. Second, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Website: urmrna.org.
  • Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
  • Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears community greenhouse

Today, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome LeeAnn Miller, executive director of the Casper Community Greenhouse, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

The Casper Community Greenhouse Project’s mission is to produce fresh and healthy local food for the Casper community in a way that educates and fosters community involvement.

Is your diet benefiting from fresh local produce? Studies show that 90% of Wyoming adults don’t eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables, while 80% don’t eat enough fruit. That’s why Casper Community Greenhouse was founded, with the mission of offering food education resources as well as affordable local produce to residents of Casper. The greenhouse believes that a community garden can unite residents in an effort to improve health within the community.

Tween Monday

Does your tween love bluegrass music? And crafting? Then have we got the afterschool program for you! The Natrona County Library will host a twangy banjo craft program for students in grades 4-6 today at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be transforming jar lids and popsicle sticks into stringed instruments that they can use to strum and serenade their way through the week. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

