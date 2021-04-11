Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Is your diet benefiting from fresh local produce? Studies show that 90% of Wyoming adults don’t eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables, while 80% don’t eat enough fruit. That’s why Casper Community Greenhouse was founded, with the mission of offering food education resources as well as affordable local produce to residents of Casper. The greenhouse believes that a community garden can unite residents in an effort to improve health within the community.

Tween Monday

Does your tween love bluegrass music? And crafting? Then have we got the afterschool program for you! The Natrona County Library will host a twangy banjo craft program for students in grades 4-6 today at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be transforming jar lids and popsicle sticks into stringed instruments that they can use to strum and serenade their way through the week. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.