Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Tween Book Club for 4th-6th grade

Tweens are invited to join library staff for a discussion of the first book in the "Land of Stories," series by Chris Colfer. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, April 26, at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book, "The Wishing Spell," while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

'Til Death Due You Part Book Club

Join the staff at the Natrona County Library for this month's 'Til Death Due You Part book club, from 6 to 7 p.m., on April 26, where staff will be discussing New York Times opinion writer Margaret Renkl's "Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss." In partnership with Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, this quarterly gathering provides a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and social distancing will be required for all in attendance. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.