Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Take & Make for Kids & Tweens
In this at-home creepy crawly craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own pipe cleaner beaded snakes. This fun activity combines creativity with zoology. Starting April 26, you can stop by the Library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own slither snake friend. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Book Club for 4th-6th grade
Tweens are invited to join library staff for a discussion of the first book in the "Land of Stories," series by Chris Colfer. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, April 26, at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book, "The Wishing Spell," while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
'Til Death Due You Part Book Club
Join the staff at the Natrona County Library for this month's 'Til Death Due You Part book club, from 6 to 7 p.m., on April 26, where staff will be discussing New York Times opinion writer Margaret Renkl's "Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss." In partnership with Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, this quarterly gathering provides a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and social distancing will be required for all in attendance. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.