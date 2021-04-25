 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
0 comments

Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens

In this at-home creepy crawly craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own pipe cleaner beaded snakes. This fun activity combines creativity with zoology. Starting April 26, you can stop by the Library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own slither snake friend. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Book Club for 4th-6th grade

Tweens are invited to join library staff for a discussion of the first book in the "Land of Stories," series by Chris Colfer. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, April 26, at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book, "The Wishing Spell," while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

'Til Death Due You Part Book Club

Join the staff at the Natrona County Library for this month's 'Til Death Due You Part book club, from 6 to 7 p.m., on April 26, where staff will be discussing New York Times opinion writer Margaret Renkl's "Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss." In partnership with Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, this quarterly gathering provides a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and social distancing will be required for all in attendance. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 20, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 17, 18, and 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names…

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News