Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

Rotary hears about Toastmasters

The Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jennifer Zerba as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. She will discuss Toastmasters. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Zerba is a Casper native. She is a cosmetologist by trade for over 30 years. She has her associates in business administration from Casper College, bachelor of science in Business Administration from Eastern Oregon University and is currently enrolled in the masters in public administration program at the University of Wyoming. She is the author of "Healing Humanity from Behind the Shears." She currently works as a substitute for the Natrona County School District while being a full-time graduate student.

