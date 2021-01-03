Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
School registration starts Jan. 4
NCSD school choice registration is coming soon. Families can go online from January 4 to 24, 2021, to complete the registration process. NCSD offers School Choice because it believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. School choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
The school choice registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to submit their school preference for the 2021-22 school year.
• New-to-NCSD students
• Incoming kindergarteners
• Students moving from 5th to 6th grade
• Students moving from 8th to 9th grade
• Students who wish to switch schools in September 2021
Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting www.natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. We will be sharing more information on how to complete the registration process with a helpful FAQ document, instructional videos, and more on January 4, 2021. Visit www.natronaschools.org for more information.
Rotary zooms Monday
On Monday, January 4, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Jenny Stotts as presenter at its noon meeting. The title of her presentation is “Rotary Happy.” The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Jenny Stotts currently volunteers as the Membership Chair in Rotary District 6690. She is a member of the Paul Harris Society and Bequest Society. She is a charter member and past president of the Rotary Club of Athens Sunrise and a past Assistant Governor. Her favorite Rotary activities include RYLA and Paddle for Polio Plus, an annual event featuring kayaks. She developed and is leading a large-scale service event called “The Big Project” which benefits her hometown by bringing together more than a dozen Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions and Civitan Clubs, which she describes as her “dream project,” benefitting 10,000 local families.
In Rotary she speaks regularly on diversity and inclusion, change management and a special twist on member management she calls “Rotary Happy.” She has been featured or contributed to articles In Rotary Voices, Rotary Leader and Rotary Magazine. Stotts is executive director of the Athens CASA/GAL Program and the Regional Coordinator of the Southeast Ohio CASA. She is a licensed social worker, a trauma specialist and a trained forensic interviewer.
Holiday swim hours at aquatic center
Are you looking for something to do over the holiday break? Come splash under the starburst, relax in the lazy river, or fly down one of two water slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. every day during the holiday break. For safety reasons, every child age 7 and under, must be accompanied by an adult in the water within arm’s length at all times. Anyone not swimming will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Casper Family Aquatic Center Holiday Hours:
- January 4, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook, or visit www.casperwy.gov.
