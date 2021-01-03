Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Jenny Stotts currently volunteers as the Membership Chair in Rotary District 6690. She is a member of the Paul Harris Society and Bequest Society. She is a charter member and past president of the Rotary Club of Athens Sunrise and a past Assistant Governor. Her favorite Rotary activities include RYLA and Paddle for Polio Plus, an annual event featuring kayaks. She developed and is leading a large-scale service event called “The Big Project” which benefits her hometown by bringing together more than a dozen Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions and Civitan Clubs, which she describes as her “dream project,” benefitting 10,000 local families.

In Rotary she speaks regularly on diversity and inclusion, change management and a special twist on member management she calls “Rotary Happy.” She has been featured or contributed to articles In Rotary Voices, Rotary Leader and Rotary Magazine. Stotts is executive director of the Athens CASA/GAL Program and the Regional Coordinator of the Southeast Ohio CASA. She is a licensed social worker, a trauma specialist and a trained forensic interviewer.

Holiday swim hours at aquatic center