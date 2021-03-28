Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Spring Break Camp at rec
Spring Break is almost here and the Casper Recreation Center has some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5 to 12. Sign up your children for the Spring Break Camp that runs March 29 to April 2, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, ice skating on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and swimming on Tuesday and Thursday. The fee for the entire camp is $90 or there are a limited number of daily registrations for $19 per day.
Children are fully supervised at all times and need to bring a morning snack, sack lunch, warm clothes for skating and swimsuit and towel. Registration fee includes an afternoon snack, skating and swimming. Pre-registration is highly recommended as space is limited. Registration can be done in person at 1801 E 4th St., by phone with a credit card at 235-8383 or online at www.activecasper.com.
Spring Break at ice arena
Celebrate spring break from March 29 to April 2 at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its public skating schedule to 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. sessions. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant during spring break at the Casper Ice Arena.
Cornerstone roundtable
All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Tune in for the Holy Week round table discussion with the Cornerstone staff Monday-Thursday, March 29-April 1. You can watch/listen on the Cornerstone app or the website, cornerstonefree.org. Different characters will be discussed each day, including Mary of Bethany, Judas, Peter, and Pilate. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.
Rotary hears about UW alums
On Monday, March 29, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Keener Fry, executive director of the UW Alumni Association, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Keener Fry has been the executive director of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association since July 2011. He was UW’s senior associate athletics director from 1997 to 2001 and the athletics department associate director for annual giving in this role with the Cowboy Joe Club from 2007 to 2011. He has 40 years of experience in athletics and education administration, financial management and auditing. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in sports management from Marshall university.