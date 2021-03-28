Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Children are fully supervised at all times and need to bring a morning snack, sack lunch, warm clothes for skating and swimsuit and towel. Registration fee includes an afternoon snack, skating and swimming. Pre-registration is highly recommended as space is limited. Registration can be done in person at 1801 E 4th St., by phone with a credit card at 235-8383 or online at www.activecasper.com .

Spring Break at ice arena

Celebrate spring break from March 29 to April 2 at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its public skating schedule to 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. sessions. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant during spring break at the Casper Ice Arena.

Cornerstone roundtable

All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Tune in for the Holy Week round table discussion with the Cornerstone staff Monday-Thursday, March 29-April 1. You can watch/listen on the Cornerstone app or the website, cornerstonefree.org. Different characters will be discussed each day, including Mary of Bethany, Judas, Peter, and Pilate. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.