Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

In addition to his public service, Meier is also a successful businessman, operating a farm and ranch in his hometown of La Grange, and formerly owned and operated an irrigation business.

Natrona County Republican Women meet

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Inn. We have moved our monthly meetings to the 3rd Monday evening of each month, so more members may attend. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner. We will be discussing the Republican Women National Convention and our upcoming Gathering of the Goddesses event Nov. 20. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women!