Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Wyoming State Treasurer, Curt Meier, to speak at Rotary
On Monday, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Wyoming State Treasurer, the Honorable Curtis E. Meier, Jr. as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. Members unable to attend in person may join via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Meier, who was sworn in as the 31st Treasurer of the State of Wyoming on Jan. 7, 2019, will be speaking to the club about the role of the state treasurer, as well as Wyoming’s current financial situation.
Prior to his election, Treasurer Meier served in the Wyoming State Senate for 24 years. Meier’s background in business became an asset to the State of Wyoming as he fulfilled a wide range of legislative committee assignments:
- State Treasurer Advisory Committee during the terms of former Treasurer Cynthia Lummis and Joe Meyer.
- Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments.
- Legislative Liaison to the State Retirement Board, of which he is now a current member.
- Appropriations Committee.
- Chairman of the Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee.
- Chairman of the Transportation, Highway, and Military Affairs Committee.
Meier has been recognized by numerous organizations for the work he has done for the citizens of Wyoming, including the distinguished Patrick Henry Award from the Wyoming National Guard Association for his “outstanding and exceptional service to the armed forces.”
Throughout his career as an elected official, Meier has established himself as a champion of the Wyoming and U.S. Constitution, a strong advocate for the rule of law, and a gatekeeper for taxpayer dollars.
In addition to his public service, Meier is also a successful businessman, operating a farm and ranch in his hometown of La Grange, and formerly owned and operated an irrigation business.
A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Meier holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science.
Join Rotary for this special presentation to learn more about what our state can expect financially in the coming months and years.
Natrona County Republican Women meet
Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Inn. We have moved our monthly meetings to the 3rd Monday evening of each month, so more members may attend. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner. We will be discussing the Republican Women National Convention and our upcoming Gathering of the Goddesses event Nov. 20. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women!
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 307-258-5936.
Space is limited to 40-45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.