Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Deer Creek Days in Glenrock

Family fun will be the focus of the Deer Creek Days celebration in Glenrock through Sunday.

Sunday schedule: 7 a.m., long range shooting competition, Tillard Ranch; 8 a.m., car show, town park; 9 a.m., coed mud volleyball tournament, north end, town park; 9 a.m., craft fair, town park; 9 a.m., jackpot saddle/buckle roping, South Rec; 9 a.m., horseshoe tournament, north end, town park; 10 a.m., community church service, town park; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., concert in the park, Barney & Nancy Miesse, town park; 1 to 3 p.m., concert in the park, Chad Lore, town park; 3 p.m., Deer Creek Days awards, town park.

The Glenrock Chamber of Commerce produces the event with the help of many sponsors and a load of volunteers. For specific times and locations, see the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Super garage sale open

The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).

 Sale hours are Sunday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.

The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.

All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society,  a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

