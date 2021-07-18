Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

The Science Zone also has a few spots left in our Outdoor Adventure Camp Series that runs from July 19-23. If you have an older camper (ages 10-15) that likes to be outdoors then enroll them now in our second adventure camp of the season. We will be touring a power plant, investigating geology, biking and kayaking at Glendo Reservoir and Curt Gowdy State Park, we'll make stops at Veedauwoo and the University of Wyoming while we make our way over the Snowy Range Mountains with a stop for a chance to summit Medicine Bow Peak on our way to the hot springs in Saratoga. We will take your kids on Monday and bring them back on Friday. It will be epic!

Go to thesciencezone.org to register or call 473-9663 for more information.

Rotary hears from Murphy

On Monday, July 19, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Brad Murphy, the general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Murphy will talk about the Ford Wyoming Center and Spectra Venue Management. He’ll cover how the venue faired during COVID, the new name, and what residents can expect in the next year.