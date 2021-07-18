Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Spots remain for Science Zone camps
Register now for Science Zone camps running July 19-23. Don't miss your chance to get your young scientist enrolled in one of the Science Zone's fun and engaging summer camps for 5 and 6 year olds. Check the Science Zone website (thesciencezone.org) to find a list of our camps for your child! Get registered for Shadow play now. Campers will learn about shadows by measuring how they change, we'll learn about why the sun shines and sun safety, create sun prints and make a model of the sun-earth-moon system. We'll even challenge our engineering skills by building and testing a solar oven to make solar smores! The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club to help with full day care and transportation from the Science Zone to the Club. Call for details.
The Science Zone also has a few spots left in our Outdoor Adventure Camp Series that runs from July 19-23. If you have an older camper (ages 10-15) that likes to be outdoors then enroll them now in our second adventure camp of the season. We will be touring a power plant, investigating geology, biking and kayaking at Glendo Reservoir and Curt Gowdy State Park, we'll make stops at Veedauwoo and the University of Wyoming while we make our way over the Snowy Range Mountains with a stop for a chance to summit Medicine Bow Peak on our way to the hot springs in Saratoga. We will take your kids on Monday and bring them back on Friday. It will be epic!
Go to thesciencezone.org to register or call 473-9663 for more information.
Rotary hears from Murphy
On Monday, July 19, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Brad Murphy, the general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Murphy will talk about the Ford Wyoming Center and Spectra Venue Management. He’ll cover how the venue faired during COVID, the new name, and what residents can expect in the next year.
A veteran of 30 years in the public assembly facility management business, Brad has been the general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center since October 2016 when Spectra took over management duties for the building. Brad serves on the Executive Board of Visit Casper and the Governmental Affairs Board for the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to arriving in Casper, Brad was the executive director of the Adams Center located on the campus of the University of Montana in Missoula.
Raised on a family ranch outside of Winnett, Montana, Brad received his B.A. degree from Carroll College and M.Ed. degree from Bowling Green State University. Brad is an active member of IAVM (International Association of Venue Managers) and has achieved his Certified Venue Executive (CVE) designation through the organization.
Brad and his wife, Janay, have four children and two grandsons along with Porter the beagle who rounds out their family.
Relay for Life captains' info
American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains Bank Night is at 6 p.m., Monday, July 19, at I.B.E.W., 691 English Dr. the meeting is an opportunity to drop off funds raised so far, get your Relay questions answered and pick up participation packets.