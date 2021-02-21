 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears about Red Cross

On Monday, Feb. 22, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Janet Lewis, executive director of the American Red Cross of Wyoming, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.

Janet Lewis became Wyoming executive director of the American Red Cross in December 2020. Prior to that, she served as executive director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a role she took on when the chapter was established in 2014. She graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Communications and Political Science. She enjoyed a 40-year career in marketing and administration, primarily in healthcare.

