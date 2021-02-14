Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Super fun day at rec center
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.
The kids are out of school on Feb. 15 and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Rotary hears about airport
On Monday, Feb. 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Glenn Januska, director of the Casper/Natrona County Airport, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend. Januska attended Southern Illinois University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management. After college he completed an internship with the Dane County Regional Airport (Madison, Wisconsin) prior to accepting a position as assistant airport director at Austin Straubel International Airport (Green Bay, Wisconsin). After four years in Green Bay, Januska became manager of the Waukesha County Airport (Waukesha, Wisconsin), a position he held for eight years prior to becoming the director of the Sioux Gateway Airport (Sioux City, Iowa) in December 2000. He also served as an associate professor for Southern Illinois University, holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Marquette University, and served as councilman for the City of Casper.
Summer camp registration starts Monday
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer! Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program will start on Monday, Feb. 15.
Adventure Camp runs from June 9-August 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay – spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.