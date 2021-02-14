Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

The kids are out of school on Feb. 15 and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rotary hears about airport

On Monday, Feb. 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Glenn Januska, director of the Casper/Natrona County Airport, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend. Januska attended Southern Illinois University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management. After college he completed an internship with the Dane County Regional Airport (Madison, Wisconsin) prior to accepting a position as assistant airport director at Austin Straubel International Airport (Green Bay, Wisconsin). After four years in Green Bay, Januska became manager of the Waukesha County Airport (Waukesha, Wisconsin), a position he held for eight years prior to becoming the director of the Sioux Gateway Airport (Sioux City, Iowa) in December 2000. He also served as an associate professor for Southern Illinois University, holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Marquette University, and served as councilman for the City of Casper.