Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Rotary hears about Olivia Caldwell Foundation
On Monday, May 17, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Katie Caldwell-Burchett, CEO/founder of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Katie Caldwell-Burchett has 14 years of experience in marketing, writing, social media management, and business. She received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism (with a minor in Business) from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2009 and worked in advertising and marketing in Reno for several years before moving to Wyoming in 2010.
After her daughter, Olivia, passed away from brain cancer in October 2013, Katie decided to devote her life to fighting to raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research and improving access to pediatric care in Wyoming. She works full time for the foundation in addition to raising Olivia’s twin brother, Wyatt, and little brother, Landon, with her husband, Wayne.
In addition to her work at the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, Katie is also involved in the Casper Rotary Club, Wyoming Nonprofit Network, organizes the Casper Cancer Professionals Group, and sits on the steering committee for the Care Alliance between Wyoming Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Colorado. Katie is the recipient of the 2020 Wyoming Jefferson Award for Volunteerism.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held to May 20 for current 3rd-7th graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42 year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.
Take & make for kids & tweens: Paper helicopters
In this at-home flying, twirling craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own paper helicopters. This fun activity requires a little bit of engineering, a smidge of creative thinking, and a lot of fun. Starting May 17, you can stop by the Library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own paper helicopter at home. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Mondays: Tween Cooking Club meets the kitchen a la cart
Students in grades 4 to 6 are invited to join us at the library for a special edition of Tween Cooking Club at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 17. Take a tour of the Kitchen a la Cart (our new mobile kitchen) and create a yummy treat. All supplies provided at no cost. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Substitute teacher class starts Monday
Casper College is offering a new class this summer to help residents interested in working as a substitute teacher with the school district.
Effective Substitute Teaching, EDUC 1401, will run from May 17 to June 11 each Monday and Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m. in Liesinger Hall, Room 163.
“As a substitute teacher, you are asked to be organized, detail-oriented and able to adjust to any situation that occurs in the classroom,” said Casper College education instructor Thom DeVoogd. “I’ve designed this class to provide practical and thoughtful approaches to lead any classroom,” he noted.
The two-credit class will cover myriad teaching topics, including knowledge of learning styles, implementing different teaching methods, and classroom management techniques.
For more information about the class, contact DeVoogd at 268-2226 or tdevoogd@caspercollege.edu. To register for the class, go to the Casper College website at caspercollege.edu/admissions/types/non-degree.
Adult softball meeting Monday
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association, in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team managers meeting will take place at 6 p.m., on Monday, May 17, at the Recreation Center. If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.