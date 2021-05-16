Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Katie Caldwell-Burchett has 14 years of experience in marketing, writing, social media management, and business. She received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism (with a minor in Business) from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2009 and worked in advertising and marketing in Reno for several years before moving to Wyoming in 2010.

After her daughter, Olivia, passed away from brain cancer in October 2013, Katie decided to devote her life to fighting to raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research and improving access to pediatric care in Wyoming. She works full time for the foundation in addition to raising Olivia’s twin brother, Wyatt, and little brother, Landon, with her husband, Wayne.

In addition to her work at the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, Katie is also involved in the Casper Rotary Club, Wyoming Nonprofit Network, organizes the Casper Cancer Professionals Group, and sits on the steering committee for the Care Alliance between Wyoming Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Colorado. Katie is the recipient of the 2020 Wyoming Jefferson Award for Volunteerism.

