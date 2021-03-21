Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Cleaning out at Methodist thrift
Your opportunity to take advantage of our end of season sale is quickly melting away. Last call to fill up our bags for $5, taking home surprising treasures at an amazing price. The racks are full, overflowing, and the space is needed to bring out new items for Spring and Summer. Don’t miss this twice a year event to grab up screaming deals.
The shop will close March 29-April 2 in order to empty our racks and bring out a brand new assortment of new and gently used inventory that will make you look forward to a change of seasons. April 3 will showcase a whole new selection and a chance to hop into Easter and Spring!
Until then, the United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”Like” the store on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of the merchandise photos.
Rotarians talk global
On Monday, March 22, the Rotary Club of Casper will hear about the education, water and sanitation global grant project in the township outside of Makhanda (Grahamtown), South Africa. at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The program will be presented by Rotarians Julia Heemstra, Past District Governors Ken Small and Stuart Palmer of the Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and Past President Gavin Keeton “zooming in” from Makhanda, South Africa. Rotary Club members and their guests will learn about how the Rotary Club of Casper can participate in providing clean water to students, keeping schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing student achievement scores in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.