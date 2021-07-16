Town Crier: Reunions

Reunions</&h1>
KW/NC ‘75
Calling all classmates! Mark your calendars for August 5-7, 2021 for our 45th/46th KW “75” Class Reunion/Get together merging with NC “75.” The committee has set a golf tournament and after party for August 5 at Paradise Valley golf course; August 6, cocktail party/dinner and music event at the Clarion Inn (formerly the Ramada/Parkway); August 7, is the school tour and picnic. (The dinner event has to be paid for in advance by July 20, 2021.) There is a $7 door charge for the cocktail party and music event, if you are not attending the dinner. (If you have prepaid the $20 per person dinner, that $7 charge is included). The golf, after party, tour and picnic are pay as you go events.
If you have not been contacted by mail, email, text, call, or our Group Facebook Page, then we do not have your updated information. KW, please contact Renea to update your information, to register or for any questions you may have, 262.9085. NC 75, NC 76 and NC 74 are welcomed with an RSVP.
If you have not been contacted by mail, email, text or our Group Facebook Page, then we do not have your updated information. NC, Please contact Ellen to update your information, to register or for any questions you may have: (307) 259-6308. Thanks, hope to see you all there!
Missing NC classmates from ‘75
Please call Ellen at 259-6308 if you have info or leads.
Cyndi Anderson, Tacy Barney, Corky Bowdish, Kathy (Boyle) Jenkins, Donald Ray Bradley, Thomas Eugene Brown, Charlotte Marie Brunet, Sandra Ann (Bundy) Hansberger, Patricia Burgess, John Mark Calkins, L.P. Case, Cindy (Christensen) Jackson, Glenda Joan Clymer, Cynthia Cook, Evelyn Corrington, Jerry Cunningham, Jay Cureton, John Dalmer, Vicky (Daniels) VanDyne, John Everett Davis, Lesley Shannon Davis, Kathy (DeHerrera) Wood, Mildred Derby, Les Faucqures, Greg Gamble, Susan K. (Garrison) Cureton, Denise Lori (Gipson) Reed, Margaret L. (Groff) Skrettingland, Scott A. Gurtsak, Gregory David Harris, Pat Gordon Harvard, Gilbert Hendrick, Alba Herrera, Michelle Gwen Hopkins, Mark Howard, Trinidad Hurd, Suzanne M. Huseas, Robert Norris Jensen, Gloria King, Rian Kohls, Linda Lake, Mark C. Lloyd, Ken Lock, Vivian Long, Debbie Martin, George John Marvin, Mike D. McAdam, Mickey McAllister, Gary McMann, Thomas Wade Meyers, Cole Miller, Becky Monger, John Moore, Randy Moore, Robert Thomas Moore, Jackie (Moran) Standridge, Cheryl Murphy, Rachel Jo Nichols, Johnie Palmer, Jan (Paulson) Nelson, Jackie Penton, Elizabeth Ann Rathbun, Albert Wayne Reid, Kevin Rhodes, Charles Ross, Jean Scholz, Nancy Scott, Sandy Rae Shindelbower, Connie Speer, Thomas M. Sanders, Carla Sutte, Larry Dean Taylor, Danny Nicholas Thomas, Donna Till, Dennis L. Wilson, Susan Mary Womack, Dana Wood.
NC ‘71 reunion set
The NCHS Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on September 4, 5 and 6. Any classmate not yet in contact and interested in attending, or who knows of any classmate interested, please contact beckybyron@yahoo.com or Laura Britton at brittonacres71@yahoo.com. We look forward to celebrating with you.