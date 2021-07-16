Town Crier: Reunions

Reunions</&h1>

KW/NC ‘75

Calling all classmates! Mark your calendars for August 5-7, 2021 for our 45th/46th KW “75” Class Reunion/Get together merging with NC “75.” The committee has set a golf tournament and after party for August 5 at Paradise Valley golf course; August 6, cocktail party/dinner and music event at the Clarion Inn (formerly the Ramada/Parkway); August 7, is the school tour and picnic. (The dinner event has to be paid for in advance by July 20, 2021.) There is a $7 door charge for the cocktail party and music event, if you are not attending the dinner. (If you have prepaid the $20 per person dinner, that $7 charge is included). The golf, after party, tour and picnic are pay as you go events.

If you have not been contacted by mail, email, text, call, or our Group Facebook Page, then we do not have your updated information. KW, please contact Renea to update your information, to register or for any questions you may have, 262.9085. NC 75, NC 76 and NC 74 are welcomed with an RSVP.