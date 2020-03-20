Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support
meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting;9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Home and Garden Show canceled
In order to protect the health of the community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, the Central Wyoming Homebuilders Association’s Home and Garden Show scheduled at the Casper Events Center on March 20-22, 2020 has been canceled.
Studebaker club meets
The Studebaker Club of Wyoming is the Wyoming Chapter of the world's largest car club. The Wyoming chapter will have its first meeting of 2020 at the home of Jim and Carol Harkins, 1561 Nottingham.We will gather at noon. It will be a pot luck dinner, followed by the business meeting. The meeting will include the election of officers for the upcoming year as well as setting the meetings and the agenda for the year. Following the meeting, we will have a "Chinese Christmas" gift exchange. One need not own a Studebaker to belong to the club, but simply have an interest or appreciation of this iconic automobile.
Please RSVP to Jim or Carol at 265-56824 or 262-6634.
You have free articles remaining.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. We are maintaining our normal hours of operation 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. We might have to make people wait in their cars during times we have a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.
UU Casper service online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services are at 10 a.m., and until further notice will be held online. Instructions about how to join online services and events will soon be posted at uucasper.org and at Facebook/uuofcasper.
On March 21 at 7 p.m., Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead an online special Saturday earth-centered service, "Ostara/Spring Equinox Celebration," invoking Eostre, a Fertility Goddess of European pagan tradition. We will cast the sacred circle, call the Elements and raise energy for the coming season of warmth, new growth and abundance.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.