Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Our services and other events are currently online and open to everyone! Visit the “Attend an Online Service” at uucasper.org for details on how to access the UU Casper Zoom room.

On Saturday, October 17, at 1 p.m., the Religious Exploration program is hosting “Monster Mache” craft sessions open to everyone at the UU Casper building, 1040 West 15th. Please email RE@uucasper.org to RSVP or if you have questions. We will be following Covid-19 safe procedures during these events, including social distancing and face-coverings, and limiting attendance to 20 people.

Steve Frame at Eagles

Come to the Eagles Lodge Saturday, October 17, to dance or listen to Steve Frame and the Western Rebels. Dance starts at 7, snacks may be available after 8 and there may even be some door prize drawings after 9:15. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and over. All ages are welcome. Masks are recommended and don’t come if you are sick.

Casper Planetarium Halloween show