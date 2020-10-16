Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Free flea market/garage sale
Have a few things to sell? Wanting to have one more sale event before winter sets in? Haven’t gotten around to that garage sale this summer? Need one more weekend to set up your food truck? We are opening the block across from the food pantry for vendors of all kinds to sell their stuff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 450 S. Wolcott. No charge for booth space. For more information, phone Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Craft session at UU
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Our services and other events are currently online and open to everyone! Visit the “Attend an Online Service” at uucasper.org for details on how to access the UU Casper Zoom room.
On Saturday, October 17, at 1 p.m., the Religious Exploration program is hosting “Monster Mache” craft sessions open to everyone at the UU Casper building, 1040 West 15th. Please email RE@uucasper.org to RSVP or if you have questions. We will be following Covid-19 safe procedures during these events, including social distancing and face-coverings, and limiting attendance to 20 people.
Steve Frame at Eagles
Come to the Eagles Lodge Saturday, October 17, to dance or listen to Steve Frame and the Western Rebels. Dance starts at 7, snacks may be available after 8 and there may even be some door prize drawings after 9:15. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and over. All ages are welcome. Masks are recommended and don’t come if you are sick.
Casper Planetarium Halloween show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
