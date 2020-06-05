Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting;9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Website: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
First Saturday Study
The First Saturday Study will resume at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. The topic will be on the Holy Spirit and his work. This is an interactive study and is open to all. Contact the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
Sidewalk sale at school
Excel Academy Private School is having a huge sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 500 S. Jefferson St. All items are name your price. Funds earned will go toward classroom materials for teachers. Items include toys, furniture, books, games, kitchen supplies, sporting equipment, home decor and much more.
Mobile pantry in Newcastle
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled mobile food pantries across the state during June. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- June 6, Newcastle, 1 to 3 p.m. 24 Fairgrounds Rd.;
- June 11, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- June 12, Rawlins, 1 to 3 p.m. 222 W. Spruce St.;
- June 13, Big Piney, 1 to 3 p.m. 630 Budd Ave.;
- June 13, Worland, 1 to 3 p.m. 501 15 Mile Rd.;
- June 16, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m. 18 Fairgrounds Rd.;
- June 19, Kaycee, 1 to 3 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.;
- June 20, Lusk, 1 to 3 p.m. 702 W. 5th;
- June 26, Evansville, tba. Aspen T Park;
- June 27, Jackson, 1 to 3 p.m. 160 N. Glenwood St.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch, and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
The store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
