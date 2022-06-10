Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H street 307-237-2607. Local charities Seton House, Holy Cross, Interfaith and Food For Thought benefit from 100% of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. You can visit us on Facebook.