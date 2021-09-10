Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Wyoming Observe the Moon Night at the Casper Planetarium
September features a special event at the Casper Planetarium. On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., come to the Planetarium to celebrate Wyoming Observe the Moon night. The mini-observatory plus several other telescopes will be available for Moon viewing. A short dome show about the Moon will be shown throughout the evening, and there’ll be Moon-themed hands-on activities for kids. It’s all free! This event is co-sponsored by the Science Zone, the Central Wyoming Astronomical Society, and the Girl Scouts of Wyoming.
Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back
Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back at the Sweetwater Events Complex Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5:00 p.m. This fun event will demolish any post-summer blues you may be having. Watch cars collide and root for your favorite car to come out on top!
The Grandstand gates will open at 4:00 p.m. to get you in and amped up for the car bashing to start! The Kids Derby starts at 5:00 p.m. and the adult Smash & Bash at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for teen (13-17), seniors (60+) and military, and $5 for children (2-12). Bring the whole family for a fun weekend full of car smashing!
Up in Arms Gun Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex
The Up in Arms Gun Show is coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex just in time for hunting season. Come browse a variety of guns, knives and more Sept. 10, 11 and 12. A huge array of brands will be available to choose from.
The gun show will be in the exhibit hall and open Friday from 3:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Admission is $6 for a full weekend pass.
If you don’t find what you’re looking for during this show be sure to check back during the next show, November 26-28, 2021. Please visit www.UpinArmsGunShows.com and www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.
First Christian Church celebrates 100 years
First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, celebration will be held Sept. 10-12.
An ice cream social will be held Friday Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 11, welcome and sharing stories will be at 11 a.m., a BBQ lunch at noon and a praise service at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday Sept. 12, there will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.
Please come join us, everyone is welcome at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 520 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming.