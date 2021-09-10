Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.

The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.

Wyoming Observe the Moon Night at the Casper Planetarium

September features a special event at the Casper Planetarium. On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., come to the Planetarium to celebrate Wyoming Observe the Moon night. The mini-observatory plus several other telescopes will be available for Moon viewing. A short dome show about the Moon will be shown throughout the evening, and there’ll be Moon-themed hands-on activities for kids. It’s all free! This event is co-sponsored by the Science Zone, the Central Wyoming Astronomical Society, and the Girl Scouts of Wyoming.

Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back

Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back at the Sweetwater Events Complex Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5:00 p.m. This fun event will demolish any post-summer blues you may be having. Watch cars collide and root for your favorite car to come out on top!