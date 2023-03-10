Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards.

Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting.

Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club.

Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

'Evolution of the US Army Uniform' at Trails Center

Take a trip through time this weekend at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center with “The Evolution of the United States Army Uniform,” presented by the Natrona County High School Junior ROTC. The presentation starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

From Civil War-era garb worn by soldiers stationed around mid-1800s Casper, to World War I dough boys and Desert Storm troopers, several JROTC students will showcase various phases of United States military uniforms from past to present. Presenters will also provide interpretive information from each era during the performance.

Join us for this special event and show your appreciation for U.S. military history and the budding soldiers who carry its legacy.

For more information, contact the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST.

1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601.

Admission is Free