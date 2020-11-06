Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
First Saturday Study
The subject of the First Saturday study will be on the spirit world in the New Testament. Even Jesus himself spoke of both angels and demons and this will be the main topic. This is an interactive study with refreshments being provided. The meeting place is Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, and the time is 9 a.m. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Methodist thrift ready for gift giving
Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly!
November at planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for November. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth,” plays at 4:15 p.m., on November 10 and 11, and “Expedition Reef,” at 4:15 p.m., on November 17 and 18. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Earth, Moon and Sun” November 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, and 24 at 4:15 p.m., and “Voyage to Distant Worlds” on Saturdays, November 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if 2 empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Hunting for Heroes benefit
All American Hunting Bash, hosted by Mule Deer Foundation and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming, is 6 p.m., on November 7. For online ticket sales, see muledeer.myeventscenter.com.
Join Mule Deer Foundation of Wyoming and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming for a lively and quick huge firearms raffle, silent auction, and live auction. In under three hours, at least 15 firearms will be raffled and auctioned as well as numerous other great prizes such as artwork and hunts! This event is free to attend, just buy your raffle tickets, bid on the auctions, and have fun! There will be food and drinks available for purchase during the event.
All who pre-register online prior to the event will be entered to win a $100 Raffle Package. All who order raffle packages prior to the event will receive free additional raffle tickets as listed in each package. Do not worry if you miss the online sales you can still buy tickets at the event.
If you would like to participate remotely just purchase your package(s), make sure to enter “REMOTE” when asked during the checkout process (all remote participant purchases must be completed 48 hours prior to the event). We will send you a photo of your tickets. Then we will randomly split up your tickets as evenly as possible between both the firearm buckets and bonus guns buckets just prior to the start of the event. Then just sit back and watch on the drawings Facebook live. We will also call online winners within a 24 hours of the event.
Dance at the Eagles
Come dance to music provided by DJ, Bill Sheeley from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge. There will be all kinds of music to dance to and all are welcome. Admission is $6 for everyone 15 or older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8:15 and we may even have door prizes to draw for after 9. Please come only if you are feeling well.
'Under the Weather' premiers
Casper Theater Company will present “Under The Weather,” by Craig Sodaro, a juicy encounter of two women during a rain storm. Each of them peel away at the layers of their life until the happiness, anger, sorrow, and life experiences are all exposed. The play runs November 7-8, 13-14-15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. This show was especially selected for the Wyoming State Theater Festival taking place in Cheyenne on November 19-22. The two-character play stars Gretchen Hogan and Donna Fisher.
The show will be presented in a very different format. The Wyoming State Theater Festival rules include the assembly and disassembly of the set from a 10-by-10 square area, in 10 minutes. When you enter the theater, you will see the disassembled set, within a square. As the play begins, you will witness the assembly and placement of the set and all of its pieces and parts. The show will be performed, and then you will see the set and props placed back into its area. The show can be performed within a 60- minute time period, with 10 minutes on either side for set up and strike.
The theater is located at 735 CY and tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Cheese Barrel 544 S. Center, or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. All of the COVID precautions will be adhered to, including temperature readings at entry. The theater will require masks for all patrons, to keep you safe. The theater, lobby and bathrooms will be completely sanitized before and after all performances.
