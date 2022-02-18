Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St. Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

Taste of Trails

Casper Nordic Club’s third annual Taste of Trails will be on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser are $30. There are only 150 tickets available. Enjoy 3-5K of beautiful skiing with a cozy mountain meal. Call Tori at 307-259-9299 for tickets and more information.

