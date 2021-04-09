Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Discount for JO fastpitch signup Saturday
Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, 2021, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The registration fee is $60 per player. There is a $10 discounted fee for everyone registering at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bush-Wells Sporting Goods is located at the corner of 5th and Center Streets.
Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.
No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.
Community baby shower
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center would like to invite the community to the 6th annual free Community Baby Shower from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10, at Mercer Family Resource Center, 535 W. Yellowstone Hwy.
Expectant parents and parents of children 0 to 3 years old will leave with a bag of essentials for babies as well as various community resources.
There will even be a “Minute for Mom” self care bag.
This event is completely free to the public.
Participants will enter the event through the west entrance (Spruce St.) parking lot of Mercer Family Resource Center, receive their bag from Natrona County Prevention Coalition Volunteers, and exit through the north parking lot turning right onto Yellowstone Highway.
This event made possible by: The Child Protection Team, Youth Empowerment Council, Mercer Family Resource Center, the Nic, Parents as Teachers, Casper-Natrona County Health Department and WBI.
Winter market at Good Food Hub
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosts monthly Winter Markets on April 10 and May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.
Markets are dedicated to creating a more equitable local food system in response to local growers and producers' demand. Wyoming Food for Thought Project encourages everyone to participate and welcomes all vendors who only sell products they have grown or processed.
For more information about the Winter Market or other Food for Thought programs, or for volunteer information, call 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org or visit wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.
41st Annual Lamb and Pig Sale set for April 10
The Casper College Agriculture Department hosts its 41st Annual Lamb and Pig Sale Saturday, April 10, starting at 1 p.m., in the Casper College Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus. Viewing of the animals up for sale will begin at 11 a.m.
Lamb consignors scheduled to attend are Bomberger Show Lambs, Boldt Club Lambs, Carlisle Club Lambs, Casper College Club Lambs, DeLong Club Lambs, Dona Livestock, Freeman Club Lambs, Griffith Club Lambs, Hornecker Livestock, Lee Club Lambs, Rives Livestock, Stewart Club Lambs, Stonecypher Show Sheep, and Triple G Livestock.
Pig consignors scheduled to attend are 307 Genetics, Bacon Acres, Black Show Pigs, Bomberger Show Pigs, Burkett Show Pigs, Casper College Show Pigs, Rathbun Show Pigs, Schroeder Show Pigs, and Stalcup Show Pigs.
The animals for sale at the auction are young animals raised for 4-H and National FFA Organization projects. “Young people from around the state buy the animals, feed them to their optimal weight, and compete for grand champion at the local and state levels,” said Heath Hornecker, Casper College agriculture instructor.
The 2019 reserve champion lamb at the 2019 Hot Springs County Fair was from the college’s 39th Annual Lamb and Pig Sale in 2019. The reserve lightweight division winner hog at the 2020 Natrona County Fair was raised and sold by Casper College last spring, according to Hornecker.
The annual auction is used as a learning experience for the Casper College Agriculture Club members, who are responsible for the set up and handling of the event. Proceeds from the auction will go to the club to help with general and travel expenses.
For more information, contact Hornecker at 268-2525, hhornecker@caspercollege.edu, Jeremy Burkett at 268-2417, jburkett@caspercollege.edu, or Colby Hales at 268-2040, colby.hales@caspercollege.edu.
Bowling tourney April 10
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting the 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, an invitational 4-Member Team Handicapped Tournament, on April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, 4000 S. Poplar. Each team entry must include at least one Fireball 500 Club Member. The entry fee will be $22 per person/$88 per team. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. The Annual General Meeting will be held just prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Craftastic Saturday
Join the library for a special Craftastic on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m., in the Crawford Room for a DIY project that is sure to delight all the little birdies in your yard. We will be making pine cone bird feeders loaded with tasty bird seed and everyone's favorite spoonable protein, peanut butter. This crafting program is for adults only, and registration is required at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569731. This event is free and open to the public, with all supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
April at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (no show on April 2 for Easter break). This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m., (no show on April 3 for Easter break). It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950’s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.