Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Pig consignors scheduled to attend are 307 Genetics, Bacon Acres, Black Show Pigs, Bomberger Show Pigs, Burkett Show Pigs, Casper College Show Pigs, Rathbun Show Pigs, Schroeder Show Pigs, and Stalcup Show Pigs.

The animals for sale at the auction are young animals raised for 4-H and National FFA Organization projects. “Young people from around the state buy the animals, feed them to their optimal weight, and compete for grand champion at the local and state levels,” said Heath Hornecker, Casper College agriculture instructor.

The 2019 reserve champion lamb at the 2019 Hot Springs County Fair was from the college’s 39th Annual Lamb and Pig Sale in 2019. The reserve lightweight division winner hog at the 2020 Natrona County Fair was raised and sold by Casper College last spring, according to Hornecker.

The annual auction is used as a learning experience for the Casper College Agriculture Club members, who are responsible for the set up and handling of the event. Proceeds from the auction will go to the club to help with general and travel expenses.

For more information, contact Hornecker at 268-2525, hhornecker@caspercollege.edu, Jeremy Burkett at 268-2417, jburkett@caspercollege.edu, or Colby Hales at 268-2040, colby.hales@caspercollege.edu.

Bowling tourney April 10