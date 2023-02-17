Saturday support meetings

Every Book Collectors’ Sale

Do you have unique tastes in reading material? Are you a history buff? Do you love to browse the “Cool Old Book” section at book sales? Perhaps you are looking for books to feature in your home. If so, we have a special treat for you.

The Friends of Natrona County Library is hosting a special sale on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room at the Library. Since the sale will be held in the Crawford Room, appointments are not required and there is no admission charge. We do request that our customers contribute non-perishable food for a food drive to benefit our community. We will have over 3,000 items donated by two local collectors. Books will sell for no more than $1. We accept cash, checks and cards. Contact the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.