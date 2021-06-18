Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
EAA Young Eagles flights, pancakes
The Casper EAA will be sponsoring Young Eagle Flights and pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Young Eagle airplane flights are open to young people ages 8 to 17 free of charge. EAA Young Eagles is a 501(c)(3) that has flown more than 2 million young people in a program designed to introduce them to the many facets of aviation. For additional information, please go to www.youngeagles.org. The location is Soaring Aviation, Hangar 1, 8220 Fuller Street, Casper / Natrona County International Airport (two blocks north of the terminal). Meet local U.S. Army Tomb Guard SFC Shane Vincent. For additional information, call Joe MacGuire, 333-3653.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1.
The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew east side for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Free day at the fort
On Saturday, June 19, Fort Caspar Museum will be hosting a free admission day brought to you by the Fort Caspar Museum Association. This event is a celebration to kick off plans to expand the Museum’s gallery space to allow for an exhibition featuring the History of Downtown Casper.
The museum has recently acquired some amazing items from Casper’s past: a portion of downtown’s iconic Tripeny Drug Store; the neon sign from Terrells’ shoe store; and the memorable “Man in the Barrel” water fountain from in front of Harry Yesness’ fine men’s clothing store.
Join us for the free day on June 19, or drop in any day that works best for you. While you are here, see a preview display of the “Man in the Barrel” fountain, the Terrells’ sign, and more gems from Casper’s history in a temporary exhibit in the museum’s lobby. Learn about the exciting plans to expand the Museum, enjoy our current exhibits, and explore the fort buildings.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and teens, and it’s always free for children 12 and under and FCMA members. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming; our phone number is 235-8462; and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Junk in the Trunk at Sunrise
Please join the seven local Casper area chapters of P.E.O. at their second annual "Junk in the Trunk," on Saturday, June 19. You will find us at the south end of the parking lot at Sunrise Shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect to find treasures offered by our seven local chapters. Most will be accepting donations for the goods they have brought, and some may have price tags on them. Come check out what our trunks have to offer.
All funds raised are donations to the projects of P.E.O. Our fundraising will help provide scholarship, loans and grants to educate women. Help us Help women reach for the stars.
Sidewalk sale at Methodist thrift
Get ready, mark your calendars for Saturday, June 19, from 10-2, for a rip roaring great event.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is gearing up for its annual sidewalk sale. There will be a riot of treasures that you won’t want to pass up. We’re pulling out all the stops and offering everything from clothing, shoes, luggage, household necessities, decorations, and seasonal items. Many brand new, name brands that are one of a kind, so come on down to 2111 East 12th, Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Family Dollar.
And if you can’t wait, you can shop with us Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
Bring a friend. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Take a look on Facebook, and “Like” us.
Afternoon Book Club
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the first book in the Ascendance Series by Jennifer Nielsen - "The False Prince". The group is open to students in rising grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Juneteenth celebration at Free Store
Join Food for Thought Project for a free community picnic, voter registration, and Free Store share from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Free Store, 140 East K Street.
We will be sharing food by Chef Maggie and sharing all things from the Free Store. Bring your friends, enjoy free food and take a look at the Free Store. There are items from community partners as well as Good 360 Corporate Partners at Walmart and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
A voter registration drive will also be taking place.
Juneteenth celebrated on June 19th commemorates the effective end of slavery in the U.S. In 1865, months after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, federal troops arrived in Texas and told enslaved people that they were free.
While that day certainly did not immediately end slavery, and Black people in the U.S. have continued to face explicit and subtle racism, structures, and legislation that create inequality in many areas of our daily lives, June 19th is a celebration of freedom and is now a federally recognized holiday.
For more information or to volunteer, please call (307)m 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org.
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.
June at the planetarium
Check out the June shows at the Casper Planetarium. In “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea,” two young explorers take a geology field trip back in time. Join them as they learn how the continents were created and even race across the landscape atop dinosaurs. This show plays Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m., except for June 8 to 11, when the Planetarium will be closed for a deep cleaning. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., see “Galileo: The Power of the Telescope.” 400 years ago, with two pieces of glass – the lenses in his telescope – Galileo revolutionized our understanding of the solar system.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.