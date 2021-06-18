Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Join us for the free day on June 19, or drop in any day that works best for you. While you are here, see a preview display of the “Man in the Barrel” fountain, the Terrells’ sign, and more gems from Casper’s history in a temporary exhibit in the museum’s lobby. Learn about the exciting plans to expand the Museum, enjoy our current exhibits, and explore the fort buildings.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and teens, and it’s always free for children 12 and under and FCMA members. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming; our phone number is 235-8462; and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.

Junk in the Trunk at Sunrise

Please join the seven local Casper area chapters of P.E.O. at their second annual "Junk in the Trunk," on Saturday, June 19. You will find us at the south end of the parking lot at Sunrise Shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect to find treasures offered by our seven local chapters. Most will be accepting donations for the goods they have brought, and some may have price tags on them. Come check out what our trunks have to offer.