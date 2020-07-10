Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

David Street Station splash pad open

The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.

First-ever sidewalk sale Saturday

It's coming! The very first Sidewalk Sale at the First Methodist Thrift Shop is July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can shop your heart out, take home some fabulous items and also help out two wonderful local missions. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so you get a double “feel good!”

You’ll find them at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. Until then, they are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come stop in and say hello, explore the wonderful treasures of new and lightly used gifts from the community. Please wear your mask to protect others.

Saturday study at Bethel Baptist