Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Mindfulness meditation for vets
Mindfulness meditation training and stress management education is available through the Mindful Warrior Project. The training is free for all veterans. This July the classes are held at Nancy English park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, and July 18. Beginning in August, the class will meet on August 1 and August 15 at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street, same time. This is not a religious program, but a healthy brain program provided by a licensed clinician. Info: 235-4143, extension 1206.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
First-ever sidewalk sale Saturday
It's coming! The very first Sidewalk Sale at the First Methodist Thrift Shop is July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can shop your heart out, take home some fabulous items and also help out two wonderful local missions. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so you get a double “feel good!”
You’ll find them at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. Until then, they are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come stop in and say hello, explore the wonderful treasures of new and lightly used gifts from the community. Please wear your mask to protect others.
Saturday study at Bethel Baptist
The First Saturday study for July will be on Saturday, July 11. The topic will be on the subject of grace, what the Bible means by grace and how it is applied. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. They meet at Bethel Baptist, 3030 S. Poplar at 9 a.m. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Mobile food pantry in Greybull
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution, and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
- July 11, Greybull, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 500 US Hwy 20 S., Basin.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
