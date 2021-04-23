Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Jason’s Friends bowling at El Mark-O
The 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends is Saturday, April 24, at El Mark-O Lanes. Teams consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes and fun.
Afternoon Book Club for 7th and 8th grade
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the graphic novel "New Kid," by Jerry Craft. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Early dance at Eagles
Please come to the dance on Saturday, April 24 at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission, donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m., so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and bring a dish to share for the potluck. Please come only if you are feeling well.
Mule deer banquet at The Hangar
The Mule Deer Foundation annual banquet, Central Wyoming Chapter, is April 24 at The Hangar in Bar Nunn. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets available at https://muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Casper-Wy-Banquet-2021-47606, or call 247-0246.
Come celebrate mule deer conservation, habitat improvement and our hunting heritage with the Central Wyoming Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation. We will have lots of raffles and games to win numerous firearms, other great prizes. We will also have many items up for grabs in both a silent and a live auction. All proceeds will directly benefit mule deer conservation and our great hunting heritage.
'Bright Star' at CC
“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is the final production for the 2020-2021 theater season at Casper College.
“Steve Martin, known as a comedian, is a master banjo player and a wonderful storyteller. Edie Brickell is a consummate musician and lyricist, and together they have woven a story of love and loss, passion and interference, despair and finally, hope,” said Richard Burk, director.
“Bright Star” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage Apri 24, 28-30, and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The American Sign Language interpreted performance will be April 29.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members are required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats are available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.