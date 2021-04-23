Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Afternoon Book Club for 7th and 8th grade

An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the graphic novel "New Kid," by Jerry Craft. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Early dance at Eagles

Please come to the dance on Saturday, April 24 at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission, donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m., so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and bring a dish to share for the potluck. Please come only if you are feeling well.

Mule deer banquet at The Hangar

The Mule Deer Foundation annual banquet, Central Wyoming Chapter, is April 24 at The Hangar in Bar Nunn. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets available at https://muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Casper-Wy-Banquet-2021-47606, or call 247-0246.