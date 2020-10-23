Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Let’s get creepy
Let's get creepy at the Nic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 24, for 7 to 12-year-olds. Fees: $10 (member) and $20 (non-yet-member). Space is limited, please sign up and pay in advance. Celebrate Halloween by making a creepy, scary and gross art. Learn the basics of special effects and scary make-up by decorating 3-D objects.
Free flea market/garage sale
Let's do it all again from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 450 S. Wolcott. Have a few things to sell? Wanting to have one more sale event before winter sets in. Haven’t gotten around to that garage sale this summer? Need one more weekend to set up your food truck? We are opening the block across from the food pantry for vendors of all kinds to sell their stuff. Our vendors last week made a few bucks so we are going to do this all over again. No charge for booth space. For more information phone Mary Ann Budenske, 215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Drug Take Back Day
U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen wants to ensure that everyone knows how to rid their home of unused and unwanted medications.
The DEA is holding its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 at locations across the country. The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“Many people don’t know how to properly dispose of old medications. They are either disposed of improperly, which damage the environment, or not discarded, which may allow medications to end up in the wrong hands,” said Klaassen.
Book signing, music at Art 321
A book signing and music celebration for Casey Rislov's first baby board book, "Love!" is Saturday at Art 321, 321 W. Midwest Ave. Chad Lore will be playing songs to go along with the story. Babies are welcome at 10:30, and toddlers at 11:30 a.m., with a live stream on Facebook's Art 321 page as well. Kids of all ages are welcome to come whenever it is most convenient. Swag to go with the sale will be for sale, baby onesies and toddler T's, canvas tote and growth chart, all one of a kind and locally made.
Anyone can be a part of this event from their home or meander in anytime from 11 to 1 to hear a song or two and get a book signed. Please know purchases can be made before the date to get books signed. Masks must be worn throughout all visits and activities at Art 321.
Halloween crafts at UU
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Our services and other events are currently online and open to everyone. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” at uucasper.org for details on how to access the UU Casper Zoom room.
On Saturday, October 24 at 1 p.m., the Religious Exploration program is hosting “Monster Mache” craft sessions open to everyone at the UU Casper building, 1040 West 15th. Please email RE@uucasper.org to RSVP or if you have questions. We will be following Covid-19 safe procedures during these events, including social distancing and face-coverings, and limiting attendance to 20 people.
Fall Bishop Home tea
The Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., has missed seeing its friends. A festive Historic Bishop Home tea is planned at 2 p.m., on October 24, 2020. There will be parlor games for entertainment and a lively lecture by Ms. Rosalind Grenfell on the costumes of the 1920’s. So don your favorite 20’s outfit and meet for an afternoon of fun with tea sandwiches, scones, and treats. Reservations are required. We will observe protocols required by the pandemic. Cost is $30 ($10 is a tax-deductible donation to Cadoma Foundation). Reservation deadline is October 22, 2020 and reservations are confirmed upon payment. For information and reservations, call 235-5277, email info@cadomafoundation.org, write Cadoma Foundation, 818 East 2nd Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Annual cemetery tour set
Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all new personas of people who made a difference in Casper. The cemetery tour will feature seven actors portraying Casper citizens at their grave sites. Each actor will be dressed in period clothing, telling the life story of the person buried beside them. All COVID precautions will be adhered to, and all cemetery rules and regulations will be observed for respect for those buried in the cemetery. This year’s personalities will include Edna Kimball Wilkins, Lucy Morrison and Verda James, among others. Tickets for the October 23 24 cemetery tour are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and at the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, for $25. This year’s season ticket at $75 includes this educational and informational cemetery tour, and can be purchased online as well. The tour will take about an hour and a half, and again is led by Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard. You will hear about the cemetery history, grave markings and symbols. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera because pictures are allowed. Ticket holders will meet at the parking lot on Conwell across from Highland Cemetery at 6:45 p.m. If you would like more information, please call 267-7243. This tour sells out fast, due to the COVID-restricted numbers, so buy your tickets early. If you would like to buy a season ticket and don’t go online, please let them know, and they can deliver them to you.
Ghost tours at the fort
Calling all ghost hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer "Ghost Tours of the Fort," on the evenings of October 24, and 30. Tickets are on sale now at the museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every 20 minutes with the first tour leaving at 7 p.m., and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The $7 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants must wear masks for this event.
Only 10 spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:40, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:20, and 10:40 p.m.
This is not a haunted house kind of experience. On the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings. Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking between the buildings outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
As a fundraiser for the Fort Caspar Museum Association, we will also be raffling off a special private tour of the fort buildings on Halloween night, October 31, from 10 p.m. to midnight, for up to four people. Raffle tickets for this tour may be purchased at the museum and cost $10 each or three for $25. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m., on October 30, and the winner will be notified the next morning.
For more information, call the museum at 235-8462.
Avengers play at Eagles
The Avengers Band will play at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 24. Admission is $6 for ages 15 or older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don't come if you are ill.
Tarzan sold out
Under the direction of William Conte with choreography by Aaron Wood, the musical, "Tarzan," is completely sold out throughout its run at Casper College.
Trails closes for maintenance
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be closed to the public as it undergoes scheduled building maintenance through October 26.
The public closure is part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrade that is being conducted until October 27 with a targeted nine-day closure taking place to help ensure the safety of the public during these maintenance activities.
"The NHTIC is thrilled to be moving forward with another essential facility upgrade for 2020," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "The system improvements will increase energy efficiency, provide a high-quality visitor experience and a more comfortable work environment for our employees."
This scheduled maintenance is the second major improvement project for 2020, with the early spring project having focused on upgrading the lighting in the theater.
The NHTIC is a Bureau of Land Management run facility that hosts more than 34,000 annual visitors. The center’s interpretive programs annually reach between six and seven thousand students.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
