Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by June 3 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission. Lunch will feature fried chicken, sides, rolls, desserts, and beverages. The lunch will be served cafeteria style to reduce contact with serving utensils. When not eating, face coverings are encouraged (not required), but social distancing will be difficult to achieve. Please do what you feel is safe for yourself and others.