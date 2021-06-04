Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Free kids’ fishing day June 5
The Community Recreation Foundation will be hosting Kids’ Fishing Day, Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yesness Pond, 4100 SW Wyoming Boulevard. This free event is for kids age 14 and under, accompanied by their parents. Due to the popularity of this event and limited space, families with the last name’s beginning with the letter A through M fish from 9 a.m. to noon and families with last names beginning with the letter N through Z fish from noon to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. There will be goody bags for all fishing participants, no one leaves empty-handed.
Before the start of the Fishing Day, Yesness Pond will be stocked with over 1,500 catchable-sized trout. Catfish will also be stocked in the pond this year. If possible, participants should bring their own poles and lures/bait. North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will have a limited number of fishing poles and tackle at the event for those in need of gear. Sportsman’s Warehouse will supply bait.
Please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. Parking spaces are limited; overflow parking can be found at Crest Hill Elementary School, 4445 S. Poplar. Kid’s Fishing Day is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation, in cooperation with, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, North Platte Walleyes Unlimited, Wyoming Fly Casters, Trout Unlimited, R&R Rest Stops, Visit Casper, Casper Recreation Division, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Wagner’s Sporting Goods.
For more information about Kid’s Fishing Day or summer activities at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Lunch & Learn at fort June 5
The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to resume in-person activities at the Museum with a Lunch & Learn program on Saturday, June 5. Join us for “Discovering the Magic of Primary Documents” with Steve Dacus.
A self-described “non-historian” and Civil War enthusiast, Dacus is the founder of the 11th Ohio Volunteer Library, an online, non-profit organization dedicated to helping lay people like himself with an interest in history gain access to primary research materials from the Civil War era. Learn how he is digitizing original and one-of-a-kind items such as photographs, hand-written letters, and rare books from bygone days and making them easily accessible to people everywhere through his new online platform: researcharsenal.com.
An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by June 3 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission. Lunch will feature fried chicken, sides, rolls, desserts, and beverages. The lunch will be served cafeteria style to reduce contact with serving utensils. When not eating, face coverings are encouraged (not required), but social distancing will be difficult to achieve. Please do what you feel is safe for yourself and others.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months this year are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road. The phone number is 235-8462, website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
College foundation plans June gala
Casper College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala Saturday, June 5, and present those chosen as the 25 Exemplary Alumni.
Hosted by the Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association, the Casper College 75th Gala will be a simple and elegant evening to celebrate the college and its people, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The gala will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center, formerly the Casper Events Center, beginning at 5 p.m. and is limited to 500 people. The dinner will be served buffet-style and feature four food stations, each featuring a different cuisine: Mexican, Italian, Asian, and barbecue. Each table will feature wine, and groups of six to eight people can sit together.
According to Dalton, Backwards Distilling has created a special 75th-anniversary cocktail, which will be served in a commemorative glass and sold at the event. A cash bar will also be available.
The evening will include a brief history and slideshow of Casper College. The exemplary alumni, many of whom will be at the gala, are:
1960s: Neal Jacquot (AA, ’62), Derrel Carruth (AA, ’65), Frank D. Neville (AA, ’66), and Jerry Spicer (’69).
1970s: Jim Anderson (AB, ’72), Father Kevin F. Burke (’72), David Long (’72), Richard S. Sullins (AS, ’73), Kee Dunning (AA, ’79), Reza “Ciah” Arabian Maleki (AS, ’79).
1980s: Patricia McInroy (AA, ’80), (AA, ’80) and (AA, ’80), Mike Stepp (AAS, ’80), Brenda Creel (AS, ’82), Lawrence Heim (AS, ’85), Rachelle Carnesale (AA, ’87), and Dale Anderson (AAS, ’89) and (AB, ’93).
1990s: Joshua Hamilton (AS, ’95) and (AS, ’99), Celestina Rossi (AB, ’95), Guy Worthey (AS, ’95), Jennifer S. Rodi (AS, AA, ’96), and Melissa (Hieb) Sallee (AS, ’97).
2000s: Erin (Marrow) Hawley (AS, ’00) and Asher Albertson (AS, ’03).
2010s: Tyler Lesher (AS, ’11) and Colton Sasser (AS, ’16).
The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.
Patio talks at NHTIC
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome.
- June 5, 19th Century Blacksmithing with Dave Osmundsen, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. (outside), axe making, cooking utensils and door hardware.
- June 5, Live Pioneer Music with the Merchant’s, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 6, 19th Century Blacksmithing with Dave Osmundsen, 11 a.m. (outside), axe making, cooking utensils and door hardware;
- June 6, Live Pioneer Music with the Merchant’s, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 12, The Fur Trade Era in Wyoming with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 13, Rendezvous Ramblings with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy , 1 p.m. (outside).
Summer trail treks
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center hosts trail treks throughout the summer to regional points of interest. All trail treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot, 1501 N. Poplar St. Please take a sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothing. Be prepared for inclement weather throughout the day. Transportation is NOT provided and carpooling is encouraged. Four-wheel drives and high clearance vehicles are recommended. For more information or to register, call Jason Vlcan at 261-7783.
- June 5, Rocky Ridge, difficult to traverse and layered with multiple rocky outcrop formations where in 1856, a rescue party reached the Willie Handcart Company in blinding snow.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed May 1.
The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew east side for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.