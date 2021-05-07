Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

For more information about the Winter Market or other Food for Thought programs, or for volunteer information, call 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org or visit wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.

OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1.

The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.

The support of City Brew east side for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.

The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.

Learning the Cricut vinyl cutter