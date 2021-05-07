Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Last 'Winter Market' Saturday
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosts a monthly Winter Market on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.
Markets are dedicated to creating a more equitable local food system in response to local growers and producers' demand. Wyoming Food for Thought Project encourages everyone to participate and welcomes all vendors who only sell products they have grown or processed.
For more information about the Winter Market or other Food for Thought programs, or for volunteer information, call 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org or visit wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1.
The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew east side for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Learning the Cricut vinyl cutter
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 8. This is a quick 30 minute workshop that teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! “CRFT101” covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you've learned to show potential employers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Join us for a special Craftastic at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, in the Crawford Room for a DIY project that turns sunshine into color and happiness. We will be making sun catchers out of CD's - a "shab to fab" project, for sure. This crafting program is for ADULTS ONLY, and registration is required. This event is free and open to the public, with all supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
No public skating
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association will be hosting its Player Development Camp on Saturday and Sunday at the Casper Ice Arena. Over 200 youth hockey players from around the state will be competing for a chance to move forward in USA Hockey’s regional camp. Players selected from these camps have an opportunity to compete at advanced levels and grow their game. The Player Development Camp has calculated that players and spectators have brought an $85,000 economic impact to the Casper community.
Public skating will not be held Saturday or Sunday. Public skating will return to its regularly scheduled hours on Monday, May 10, 2021.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule or summer hockey camps, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Dance at Eagles Saturday
Join us for a dance from 6 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $3 per person for those 15 and older. DJ Dallas will provide the music and feel free to bring any favorite music you would like him to play. Also, there is a potluck dinner around 7 so bring some goodies to share if you want to.
Dance concert May 8
Wyoming Dance Arts presents "Magnetic North," navigating the human condition through dance, at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and the public is welcome. The concert features both WDA dancers, as well as dancers from Casper College.
All ages show May 8
System Restore, The Shivers, and getbent will play at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at Oil City Brew Company. It is an all ages show and there is a $5 fee at the door.
Deadline for fast pitch May 8
Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, 2021, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.
The registration fee is $60 per player.
No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.