Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

October at Historic Bishop Home

Select either a tea box to take to your spooky place, or in-person tea at the Historic Bishop Home. The date is Oct. 30. You are invited to choose the option best for you: Order your tea in a box to enjoy in your own mysterious place while solving the mystery of who won the Fall Bake-off competition. Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. Tea Boxes must be picked up at the Historic Bishop Home between noon and 1 p.m. on Oct. 30, or enjoy a three-course sit down tea with friends at the Historic Bishop Home’s Honky Tonk Saloon while solving an old -fashioned “WHO DUNNIT” mystery! Teatime is 2:00 p.m. The tea costs $35 per person ($10 is a donation to support the Historic Bishop Home). Select your option and reserve by Oct. 27.

For reservations, please call 307-235-5277 or email info@cadomafoundation.org. Reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation

818 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601.

You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.

October brings the continuation of restoration work at the Historic Bishop Home. We are excited the old, cracked driveway and sidewalks will be replaced, and the garage removed to improve access. These projects are made possible through the generosity of the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and many local donors. The home will remain open for touring during these restorations. Access from Second Street will be restricted during construction, so visitors need to enter from the home’s parking lot off Lincoln Street.

In additional news, our interns are developing a photo display focusing on community involvement. Please plan to visit the home on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to view the new displays. The home is located at 818 East Second Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. A minimum donation of $2 per person is requested. For additional information visit www. Cadomafoundation.org, follow the Bishop Home Museum on Facebook, or call 307-235-5277.

October at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins,” a show about how legends, science, and tradition combine to create some of our familiar Halloween celebrations. Learn how our traditions can be traced back to ancient Celtic festivals, the Christian tradition of All Hallows Eve, the astronomical functions of Stonehenge, and more. “Halloween: Celestial Origins” plays on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all through October.

The show also includes a brief live Star Talk about the stars, planets, and constellations currently visible in our night skies.

Running time is about 30 minutes, and the show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is just $3 per person (cash or check only please).

For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

