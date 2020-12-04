Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Book sale canceled
The Friends of the Library regrets to announce the cancellation of the scheduled December book sale. The organization determined that it would not be safe to conduct the regularly scheduled sale at this time and looks forward to seeing you next year when conditions permit. Donations will continue to be accepted at the library. Please follow us on Facebook at Friends of the Natrona County Public Library for updates and alternate sale options. You can also email us at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Methodist thrift ready for gift giving
Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly.
First Saturday study
The First Saturday Study on Dec. 5 will be an overview of the Book of Revelation. An important question to be considered will be how did the Christian community in the first century understand this book? We meet at 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for any questions.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Book signing
Wind City Books will host a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m., for Bill Betenson's new book, "Butch Cassidy The Wyoming Years." The author is the great-nephew of Butch and his second book about the kind-hearted outlaw focuses on his time in Wyoming, bringing new details and interpretations. To order a book prior to the signing, call Wind City Books at (307) 315-6003.
Show will go on with 'Merry Mixed-Up Christmas'
Tickets for an original production by Casper College dance instructor Jodi Youmans-Jones are now on sale. The dance concert will run Dec. 5 and 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 6 and 12.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas,” tells the story of “A Christmas Carol” through the eyes of a slightly confused grandparent played by Joan Davies. While telling her story, Davies’ character begins to confuse the characters from “A Christmas Carol” with characters from other popular Christmastime stories.
Youmans-Jones wrote and choreographed “Merry Mixed-up Christmas” because “I felt the need to create something friendly, open, and easily enjoyed by the community at large,” she said.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
Christmas at the fort goes virtual
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the annual Christmas event at Fort Caspar will be online this year. Join us for our first-ever virtual “Winter Tour of the Fort” that will be live streamed on Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m., on the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s Facebook page. A Facebook account should not be necessary to join the event if you click on the link from the FCMA’s website, www.fortcaspar.org.
The usual holiday tour is a favorite tradition in the community, so we did not want to cancel it entirely. Please enjoy the event from the safety—and warmth!—of your home via a live stream that will be fun to follow for the whole family. As you move through Fort Casper as it would have been in December of 1865, you will see officers and soldiers in the barracks, mess hall, and infirmary; the telegraph operator at work; sales of goods in the Commissary; the Sutler serving fortifying beverages in his store; and lots more.
We want this to be an interactive experience, so you will want to work together to point out specific “I-Spy” objects during the tour. Find the objects on a sheet that you may download and print from FCMA’s Facebook page or website. You will also want to download the sheet containing Morse code; print it out and help us decode the telegraph message coming in from Fort Laramie. Prizes will be awarded to those who answer questions during the tour.
Families may also pick up a bag containing the I-Spy and Morse code sheets in the days before the event at Fort Caspar Museum or at the National Historic Trails Center. Also in the bag will be a game to play along with the soldiers called 9 Men’s Morris as well as supplies to make pioneer toys during an online class later in the month.
For more information and hours, call the museum at 235-8462, or visit our website www.fortcaspar.org.
WSO holiday concert live stream only
The WSO’s 71st season is finally here. Join Christopher Dragon and the WSO’s brass and percussion for the annual Holiday Concert. On December 5 at 7:30 p.m., and December 6 at 2 p.m., the orchestra will begin by taking you around the world with traditional holiday songs. The concert will then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from your favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites. Special guest Michael Stedillie will join the WSO for a reading of “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Purchase access to the concert live stream to watch at home. Live stream access is $12 and will be available on the WSO website or streamed to your TV. Call the WSO office for any technical assistance needed to get you set up to view our live streams.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Festival of Trees online through Dec. 6
The 2020 Festival of Tree will be an online auction benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming, running from November 23 through December 6. The 32nd annual event is an online auction of fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, and other items donated by individuals and local businesses. Auction items will be available to be seen and admired in person and all bidding online.
The goal is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming’s statewide programs while educating about the mission of Special Olympics Wyoming.
Sponsorships for the event range from the donation of an auction item up to a $20,000 Platinum level sponsorship. More than 50 individual and corporate sponsors support the event.
Items are on display to see at the Eastridge Mall across from Best Buy.
To find online bidding, use www.BiddingforGood.com/SpecialOlympicsWY. The auction bidding is online only. Items may be viewed either in person (at Eastridge Mall) or online.
