Saturday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards.
Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting.
Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club.
Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
JO fastpitch softball registration
Girls age 8-14 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fastpitch Softball League through May 7, 2023, online at crlasports.com or in person at the Casper Recreation Center. Divisions offered for 8U, 10U, 12U, or 14U.
The registration fee is $60.00 per player. Special registration day will offer a $10 discounted fee for everyone registering at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 8th between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bush-Wells Sporting Goods is located at the corner of 5th and Center Streets.
No prior playing experience is required, we love getting girls who are willing to try a new sport, no matter their age. Players will need to have their own softball mitts, but other equipment will be provided to them. Coaches are acquired through volunteers and we cannot do this program without their help. If anyone is interested in coaching this season please reach out to the rec center or fill in the coach’s section on the registration form. Practices for the league will get underway in May after a coaches meeting is establish with games beginning May 23 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, (307) 235-8383 at 1801 East 4th St. or on the website, www.crlasports.com.