Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Homeowners will share some of their favorite garden plant names and gardening tips with those who attend this Master Gardener fundraiser. Like Master Gardeners, who emphasize education in relation to gardening, they will each share the details of what they have learned about gardening in their own portion of Central Wyoming.

Each garden has its own features that make them special to the homeowners. These dedicated gardeners have made their yards their own by adding plants they love, décor that speaks to them and gardening amenities or techniques that help them enjoy the fruits of their labor in their garden spaces through the summer and in the kitchen throughout the year. Once you see each one, you will have plenty of inspiration to take these ideas and make them your own in the landscape you work in.

For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the Natrona County website news page updates at www.natrona.net/gardengait or call 235-9400.

