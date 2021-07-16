Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Summer trek set
Three summer treks remain, sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. July 17, trail sites near Fort Laramie and Guernsey; Aug. 28, Seminoe cutoff; Sept. 25, Independence Rock and Devil's Gate. All treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot. Take sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothes. Carpooling is recommended; 4wheel and high clearance vehicles recommended.
Garden Gait set July 17
This year Garden Gait will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Natrona County Master Gardeners have selected seven home gardens to share with local garden enthusiasts during the annual Garden Gait. This year’s gardens include water features, yardscape ideas, vegetable gardening, grafting, fairy gardens and so much more/ The homes are located from Dempsey Acres on the west edge of Mills along the North Platte River to downtown Casper and out to the east edge of Casper off East 2nd Street.
Tickets are $20 and available at: ART 321, Galles Greenhouse, Johnny Appleseed, Keefe’s Flowers, Nate’s Flowers and the UW Extension Office.
Homeowners will share some of their favorite garden plant names and gardening tips with those who attend this Master Gardener fundraiser. Like Master Gardeners, who emphasize education in relation to gardening, they will each share the details of what they have learned about gardening in their own portion of Central Wyoming.
Each garden has its own features that make them special to the homeowners. These dedicated gardeners have made their yards their own by adding plants they love, décor that speaks to them and gardening amenities or techniques that help them enjoy the fruits of their labor in their garden spaces through the summer and in the kitchen throughout the year. Once you see each one, you will have plenty of inspiration to take these ideas and make them your own in the landscape you work in.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the Natrona County website news page updates at www.natrona.net/gardengait or call 235-9400.
Saturday at the fair
The final day of the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo on Saturday is a busy one. The Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast is at 8 a.m., outside the Indoor Arena. The sale follows at 9 a.m., in the Indoor Arena. Premium payout is 10 a.m., to 6 p.m., under the grandstands. Exhibit halls open at noon and the Crabtree Carnival is open from noon to midnight. 4H/FFA livestock exhibits are open noon to 9 p.m., in The Arena. Live music by Patrick Stafford is on the free stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m. Finals of The Voice of Casper are at 7 p.m., in the Outdoor Arena, followed by the PRCA Rodeo Finals at 7:30 p.m.
MPO talks Rail Trail expansion at EKW
The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), in coordination with HDR Engineering, is hosting two public participation opportunities for the Casper Rail-Trail Extension Plan. This study will examine possible alignments from Hat Six Road to Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, and will identify a route that provides the safest crossing across US 20/26 (Old Glenrock Highway) into the park. The pop-up event is Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at Edness K. Wilkins Park, Platte River Shelter, north of the park entrance on the main road at the river. The team will also conduct safety, cost, and traffic analyses while collecting feedback from residents, stakeholders, and trail users to identify the best route for the extension.The MPO is currently seeking public input to help develop the extension plan through a digital survey and at a pop-up event. The digital survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/CasperRail-Trail until July 19, 2021.
Weekend events at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- July 17, Songs from the Oregon Trail, at 1 p.m., the celebrated musical duo of Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo will perform exciting songs about life on the Oregon Trail.