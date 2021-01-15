Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights

St. Vincent de Paul open

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.

New finds at Methodist thrift

Come see the treasures. The Methodist Thrift Shop has put Christmas away and gotten out a variety of great items and lots to keep you warm. You’ll find coats, sweaters, vests, hats and gloves for the whole family. If you didn’t know we carried jewelry, come check it out. There is fine Black Hills Gold, pearls, jade, and gemstones, as well as fun costume jewelry. We’ve had several donations of full sets of dishes that need a home. And lastly, you aren’t going to want to miss this week’s sales of 50 percent off on ladies’ pants, family scarves, and continuing the sale of shoes. Come see boots, tennis shoes, dressy and casual shoes, as well as slippers.