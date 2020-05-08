Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).
Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting;9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Methodist thrift opens
The First United Methodist Thrift Shop is reopening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workers will be wearing masks to protect you and request that you wear yours to protect others.
The store is full of new spring and summer items on display for wonderful warm weather. Come check out both the new and gently worn items, housewares, decorating treasures and crafts.
Find them at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Shopping Center. Open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Clothing giveaway at Poverty Resistance
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, will host a free clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The giveaway will be set up next to the black box truck on the vacant lot. Anyone can come get clothing -- anyone can donate clothing. Please wear cloth masks and observe social distancing at this event. (They'll have hand sanitizer -- including a limited number of personal bottles to distribute -- gloves and a limited number of cloth masks to give out). For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or friend her on Facebook.
Diaper giveaway at True Care
True Care Women’s Resource Center plans a Community Diaper and Wipes Giveaway from 1 to 3 p.m. Women and families can come to the organization’s parking lot and receive a gift of 24 diapers and a bagged container of wipes. First come, first served until they run out of materials to give away. Sizes newborn, 1, and 2 with a few bags with size 4. True Care is located at 1746 South Poplar St., just south of Walgreens. You can stay in your car and one of the staff (who will be wearing masks) will bring the gift bag to you.
Mobile food pantries in Greybull, Cody
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled mobile food pantries across the state during May. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- May 9, 11 a.m., to 2 p.m. Greybull, Greybull High School;
- May 9, 1 to 4 p.m. Cody, Stampede Park;
- May 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- May 15, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Kaycee, HJ Park;
- May 16, 1 to 3 p.m. Douglas, fairgrounds;
- May 16, 1 to 3 p.m. Platte County Fairgrounds;
- May 19, noon to 2 p.m. Buffalo, fairgrounds;
- May 29, time TBA. Evansville, Aspen T. Park;
- May 30, 1 to 4 p.m. Thermpolis, middle school.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as basketball, volleyball or pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!