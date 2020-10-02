Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Saturday Study

The next First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be on Saturday, October 3. The subject is seeing Jesus and the Gospel in the Old Testament: A study of Typology. The class starts at 9 a.m. with refreshments. This is an interactive study and all are invited. The address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Oktoberfest to benefit Hospice

In order to keep our friends and families as safe as possible at this time, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest outside at the tent at the Ramkota Hotel from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, October 3. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of music by Jalan Crossland, wunderbar German appetizers and a well-stocked biergarten. The auction will be held online. Dirndls and Lederhosen aren't required, but those wanting to dress up are welcome. Wir sehen uns dort. Sponsorships are now available, you can find out more by calling 577-4832. Tickets are now on sale at https://one.bidpal.net/cwhppolka/ticketing.