Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Saturday Study
The next First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be on Saturday, October 3. The subject is seeing Jesus and the Gospel in the Old Testament: A study of Typology. The class starts at 9 a.m. with refreshments. This is an interactive study and all are invited. The address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Oktoberfest to benefit Hospice
In order to keep our friends and families as safe as possible at this time, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest outside at the tent at the Ramkota Hotel from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, October 3. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of music by Jalan Crossland, wunderbar German appetizers and a well-stocked biergarten. The auction will be held online. Dirndls and Lederhosen aren't required, but those wanting to dress up are welcome. Wir sehen uns dort. Sponsorships are now available, you can find out more by calling 577-4832. Tickets are now on sale at https://one.bidpal.net/cwhppolka/ticketing.
Fabric collage class
Come to Art 321 for a fun, fabric landscape collage workshop with fiber artist Carol Kolf on October 3. Learn new techniques and create several collages made of tiny pieces of fabric combined to make a landscape scene. Carol will discuss light source and how to add dimension to your scene using paint. There will not be any sewing in this class. Your finished landscapes will be suitable for framing or finishing as a mini-quilt wall hanging. Cost is $75 to $95.
Supplies needed: Long pointed tweezers (long ones work best, but if you only have short ones, they will work), one piece of corrugated cardboard 10 by 12 inches; rotary cutter, 28mm or 45mm; 6 to 12-inch ruler; small cutting mat (can be shared); small and large fabric scissors. Optional: photograph to use for inspiration. All other supplies included.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest St.
Learn more about Carol Kolf at: http://www.carolkolf.com/.
Edible Book Fest at library
The Friends of the Library host the annual Edible Book Fest on Saturday, October 3, with categories from 8 and under through professional/commercial and many in between.
Create an edible work of art inspired by your favorite book or other. Creations can be from the title, characters, plot or author.
Entries may be made from anything that is edible as long as it can be displayed for a few hours without melting or spoiling.
Bring your book for display or borrow a library copy.
All members of the community are welcome to participate.
Deliver entries on October 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the NCPL lobby. Public viewing and judging takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at noon. Creators need not be present to win.
For more information or to register, email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Dance at Eagles
Come to the dance scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, at the Eagles Lodge, with music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley. All kinds of music to dance to and everyone is welcome. Admission is $6 for everyone 15 and older. They plan to have potluck snacks about 8:15 and may even have a door prize drawing after 9. Please come only if you are feeling well.
